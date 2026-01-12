Fresh To Strong Northwesterly Winds Expected Over Weekend In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department on Monday warned that the country will be affected by fresh to strong northwesterly winds starting from Thursday, January 15, 2026, with the conditions expected to continue until the beginning of next week.

In its latest weather report, the department said the northwesterly winds will lead to a noticeable drop in temperatures across the country, accompanied by a stronger feeling of cold, particularly during the weekend.

The QMD noted that wind speeds are expected to increase at times, especially on Saturday and Sunday, which may result in dusty conditions in some areas and reduced horizontal visibility.

Marine conditions are also expected to be affected, with rough seas anticipated during the period. The department confirmed that marine warnings will remain in effect throughout the duration of the weather event, advising fishermen, small boat users and sea-goers to exercise caution.

According to forecast charts, temperatures are expected to fluctuate during the period, with cooler conditions prevailing during nighttime and early morning hours.