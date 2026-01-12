403
New Federal FAFSA Data Shows Rose-Hulman Graduates Lead Indiana, Among Top In Nation In Early Career Earnings
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As students and families increasingly focus on outcomes when choosing a college, newly released federal data highlights exceptional early career earnings for graduates of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
According to a new earnings indicator published by the U.S. Department of Education, Rose-Hulman graduates earn a median salary of $105,649 four years after graduation, the highest among all colleges and universities in Indiana.
The earnings indicator is part of a new transparency initiative incorporated into the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the College Scorecard. The data is designed to help students and families better understand post-graduation outcomes as they weigh college options.
In recent reporting on the new data, NPR noted that Rose-Hulman topped Indiana institutions on this measure, with graduates earning more on average than peers statewide. University of Notre Dame graduates ranked second, earning more than $99,000 four years after graduation, while Purdue University graduates reported earnings of $78,116, according to the same federal data.
Beyond Indiana, the data places Rose-Hulman among the highest-performing institutions nationally for early-career earnings, with graduates earning more, on average, than graduates from several Ivy League and nationally recognized universities, including institutions such as Yale, Georgetown, Brown, Northwestern, and UC Berkeley, according to the same federal data.
The earnings indicator gives students and families clearer insight into post-graduation outcomes as they consider college options. The Department of Education has emphasized that the indicator is intended to inform-not limit-student choice, and should be considered alongside cost, mission, academic focus, and personal fit.
“These results reflect what Rose-Hulman has prioritized for generations, preparing graduates for success immediately after graduation and throughout their careers,” said Robert A. Coons, president of Rose-Hulman.“Earnings outcomes are one important indicator of value, and they stem from a world-class, student-centered education focused on problem-solving, teamwork, and real-world application.”
Strong early-career outcomes align with Rose-Hulman's long-term return on investment. In a 2025 study by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, Rose-Hulman ranked among the top 1% of colleges nationally for return on investment, based on career earnings, net price value, and sustained placement outcomes over time. The study analyzed nearly 4,600 institutions using federal College Scorecard data and examined alumni earnings at 20-, 30-, and 40-year career intervals.
Rose-Hulman has reported 95–100% placement for graduates for more than two decades, with alumni consistently securing positions in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and entrepreneurial fields or enrolling in top graduate and professional programs nationwide.
More information about Rose-Hulman's career outcomes and placement history is available at rhit.
Federal earnings data is available through the U.S. Department of Education at studentaid/data-center/school/earnings.
About Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, located on a scenic 1,300-acre campus in Terre Haute, Indiana, is home to nearly 2,200 students from 46 states and 40 countries. Consistently ranked among the nation's top undergraduate STEM colleges, Rose-Hulman delivers a strong return on investment from day one. Students collaborate with esteemed faculty in labs and innovation centers equipped with cutting-edge technology-opportunities often reserved for graduate students elsewhere. With nearly 100% career placement for two decades, Rose-Hulman prepares graduates for success. Founded in 1874, Rose-Hulman offers a vibrant student experience with a close-knit campus community, nationally recognized competition teams, 20 NCAA Division III sports, 90+ student clubs, and 11 fraternities and sororities. Learn more at rhit.
