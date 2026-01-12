'Feeling Big Feelings' Helps Children Navigate Emotions With Faith, Compassion, And Confidence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- At a time when parents and educators are increasingly focused on children's emotional well-being, Licensed Clinical Social Worker Machaela introduces Feeling Big Feelings, a thoughtfully written children's book designed to help young readers understand, name, and manage their emotions in healthy and affirming ways. Blending emotional education with a faith-based perspective, the book creates a safe and welcoming space for children to explore what they feel without shame or fear.

Feeling Big Feelings speaks directly to the challenges many families face when helping children process emotions such as sadness, anger, fear, and overwhelm. Rather than minimizing these experiences, Machaela's approach validates emotions as normal and safe while offering age-appropriate guidance on how to respond to them.

What distinguishes the book is its God-centered lens. Machaela weaves faith, hope, and love throughout the narrative, reminding children that God cares deeply about their hearts and remains present through every feeling, big or small. This perspective allows families of faith to address mental and emotional health in a way that aligns with their spiritual values, reinforcing that seeking help and support is both healthy and encouraged.

Written for parents, caregivers, and educators as much as for children themselves, Feeling Big Feelings opens the door to meaningful conversations about emotional wellness. The book encourages kids to recognize when they need support and empowers them to ask for help from trusted adults, caregivers, or professionals. By normalizing these conversations early, Machaela helps reduce stigma around mental health and models proactive emotional care.

Drawing from her professional background as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Machaela brings clinical insight to the page while maintaining a warm, accessible tone suitable for young audiences. The result is a comforting and engaging resource that supports emotional literacy, resilience, and spiritual reassurance-qualities increasingly recognized as essential to healthy childhood development.

With its gentle message and practical guidance, Feeling Big Feelings serves as both a teaching tool and a source of reassurance, reminding children that emotions are part of being human and that love, support, and faith are always within reach.

