Dividing Untangled Light: Verses Of The Heart Illuminates Faith, Grief, & Social Conscience Through Contemporary Poetry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Poet, photographer, and editor Eufe Tantia Jr. releases Dividing Untangled Light: Verses of the Finite Heart, a contemporary poetry collection that explores the intersections of faith, love, loss, and social awareness with lyrical depth and philosophical clarity. Through a diverse range of poetic forms, the book invites readers to slow down and reflect on life's fleeting moments, emotional complexity, and the search for balance in a divided, technologically driven world.

At its core, Dividing Untangled Light is a meditation on finitude-the limitations of the human heart-and the beauty that emerges when those limits are acknowledged rather than resisted. Tantia's work moves fluidly between spiritual reflection and grounded observation, offering poems that wrestle with belief and doubt, Sabbath rest, spiritual ascension, and the fractures that exist within religious and cultural spaces. The collection honors faith not as certainty, but as a living dialogue shaped by experience and questioning.

Themes of love, grief, and healing pulse throughout the book. Tantia writes candidly about heartbreak, unrequited love, parenthood, and loss, crafting poems that acknowledge pain without surrendering to despair. These verses reflect resilience earned through vulnerability, portraying healing as a gradual process rather than a fixed destination. The emotional honesty of the work allows readers to find their own stories reflected within the lines.

The collection also engages directly with the social and technological realities of modern life. Through poems addressing consumerism, corruption, social injustice, and the influence of social media, Tantia examines how contemporary systems shape identity, attention, and empathy.

Reflections on time and choice further unify the collection. Many poems dwell on life's crossroads, the weight of decisions, and the brevity of existence. Tantia's writing acknowledges impermanence while affirming meaning, suggesting that awareness of time's limits can deepen rather than diminish our capacity for wonder and connection.

Written in a blend of lyrical, structured, and free verse, Dividing Untangled Light: Verses of the Finite Heart delivers a meditative reading experience that is emotionally resonant, spiritually reflective, and socially engaged.

