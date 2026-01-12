AMIS GPD And Jacob & Co. Launch Luxury Villas In Dubai's Meydan

The collaboration brings high watchmaking artistry and architectural excellence together in one of Dubai's most prestigious residential districts

AMIS GPD Development, part of the AMIS Group, has entered into an agreement with the renowned high watchmaking and high jewellery brand Jacob & Co. to develop a luxury villa community in Meydan, Dubai.

The signing ceremony, held at the AMIS Sales Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, was attended by Jacob Arabo, founder, chairman, and creative director of Jacob & Co.; Neeraj Mishra, founder and CEO of AMIS GPD Development; and Shah Azim Hameed, shareholder of AMIS GPD Development.

The collaboration between Jacob & Co. and AMIS GPD Development will result in a high-end residential community in the exclusive Meydan district. Designed to reflect the highest standards of luxury, exclusivity, and contemporary living, the development will incorporate premium materials, refined design, and advanced technology, setting a new benchmark for Dubai's luxury villa market.

Speaking at the event, Arabo said:“Our collaboration with AMIS GPD Development represents a fusion of two brands that share a passion for excellence. Together, we are creating a truly unique living experience - one that will stand as a beacon of sophistication and luxury in Dubai.”

Mishra added:“This partnership marks an important milestone for AMIS as we continue to strengthen our presence in Dubai's luxury real estate sector. Working with Jacob & Co. ensures that this development will be unmatched in terms of design, craftsmanship, and innovation.”

Hameed commented:“This collaboration reflects our long-term confidence in Dubai's luxury real estate market. By combining strong development fundamentals with global design excellence, we are creating a distinctive residential offering that is both enduring and future-focused.”

