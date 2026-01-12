UAE: Five Winners From India, Bangladesh Share Dh250,000 In Big Ticket Draw

Five winners from India and Bangladesh have collectively won Dh250,000 in Big Ticket's Series 282, with each recipient taking home Dh50,000, organisers announced. The winners include four Indian nationals from Kerala and one Bangladeshi resident of the UAE.

Sony K Thompson, a 28-year-old maintenance engineer from Kerala living in Sharjah, secured his first win after participating for just four months. He said he plans to share the prize with the group of friends he plays with regularly.“I buy tickets every month with 10 friends, so this win was very encouraging early in my Big Ticket journey,” he said.

Ressa Maramthottathil Shah, a 65-year-old general technician from Kerala, has been participating in Big Ticket for 15 years. A Dubai resident for three decades, he purchases tickets monthly with a group of 20 friends.

“I was overjoyed when I discovered my win,” he said, adding that he intends to continue participating and share the prize with his group.

Rexi Abraham Chacko, a 50-year-old IT professional living in Dubai, has been purchasing tickets independently for five years. He said the win came as a surprise and plans to use part of the prize to support charitable causes.“I hope to regularly support charities and share the winnings with others,” he said.

Another winner, Saju Anatt Subramanyan Mohanan Anatt Mohanan, a 45-year-old engineer from Kerala based in Abu Dhabi, has been participating for four years. He said he plans to share the prize with friends and continue taking part in future draws.

The fifth winner, Mohammed Baktier MD Abdul Fazl, a 45-year-old assistant QC manager from Bangladesh, secured his first Big Ticket win on only his second attempt. A Dubai resident since 2008, he said the prize would help him purchase property back home and support underprivileged families and an orphanage in Bangladesh.

“I was extremely happy to hear the news,” he said, adding that he plans to continue participating.

Big Ticket said its January campaign includes a Dh20 million grand prize, five consolation prizes of Dh1 million, weekly e-draws awarding Dh50,000, and luxury car prizes including a BMW X5 and a Range Rover Velar, with draws scheduled throughout the month.

Tickets are available online and at counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.