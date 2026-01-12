Located in Warsan 4, International City Phase 2, with completion targeted for Q1 2027

Published: Mon 12 Jan 2026, 4:12 PM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

Land Sterling presents Stellar Axis, a new premium residential development located in Warsan 4, International City Phase 2. The midrise project comprises 119 apartments, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, and is scheduled for completion in first quarter of 2027.

The development adds a thoughtfully planned residential concept to Dubai's growing housing market, designed to meet demand for functional, well-positioned homes supported by structured management and lasting value. It represents Ajmal Estate Developers' continued expansion into Dubai's real estate landscape, with Land Sterling leading project management and cost consultancy, and its brokerage arm, Land Sterling Properties, overseeing exclusive sales for the project.

Stellar Axis introduces a practical approach to community living, where design and function are aligned to support everyday comfort. Residents will have access to key lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, fitness area, children's play space, and on-site retail, all thoughtfully integrated within a mid-rise setting that promotes convenience and balance. The area will also benefit from the upcoming Dubai Metro Blue Line, set for completion in 2029, further enhancing connectivity and long-term accessibility for residents.

Abdulla Ajmal, Chief Executive Officer of Ajmal Group, said:“Stellar Axis reflects the type of development that defines Ajmal Estate Developers' direction in Dubai's residential market, contemporary, efficient, and guided by a clear purpose. It demonstrates our commitment to creating communities shaped by thoughtful design, well-considered layouts, and a genuine sense of belonging.

“Our partnership with Land Sterling reinforces this vision through disciplined management and market expertise. Their structured approach aligns with our philosophy of building with precision and accountability, allowing us together to deliver a project that embodies measured growth and enduring value.”

Abdelbasset Betraoui, Group CEO of Land Sterling, said:“Stellar Axis is a well-structured development backed by clear objectives and a capable team. It reflects a shared commitment to quality and accountability throughout its delivery. Our role at Land Sterling is to ensure that this commitment translates into performance, efficiency, and a result that stands to the expectations of both companies.

“The project is positioned to perform strongly in its segment, combining sound fundamentals with an offering that stands out for its quality and long-term value.”

Exclusive sales for Stellar Axis are being led by Land Sterling Properties, the brokerage division of Land Sterling. Registration is now open, marking the next phase in bringing the development to market. Additional information and registration details are available through the project's official website.

For more enquiries about Stellar Axis, please contact:

Phone: +971 56 589 4320

Email:...

Website: landsterling/stellar-axis

RERA No. 1240486539