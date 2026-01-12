A New Dedicated Platform For UAE Visa Change Services Launched

Pinoy Tourism, one of the UAE's most trusted and established travel service providers with nearly a decade of specialization in visa solutions, today announced the official launch of, a dedicated digital platform designed to simplify and streamline the UAE visa change (UAE visa renewal) process for visitors, jobseekers, and temporary residents.

RenewVisa serves as a comprehensive resource for individuals whose UAE visas are expiring and who need a legitimate, fast, and structured way to extend their stay without overstaying penalties. Leveraging Pinoy Tourism's long-standing operational expertise-having processed 100,000+ visa change transactions in the last year alone-the platform offers a transparent, seamless and guided process for the three major visa change categories:

. Airport-to-Airport Visa Change (A2A)

. Bus Visa Change (Border-to-Border / B2B)

. Destination Visa Change (short trips to Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman and return with a renewed UAE visa)

Millions of visitors enter the UAE each year for tourism, job exploration, or family visits. Once a visa expires-beyond any grace period-over stayers incur a daily fine of Dh50 plus an exit permit penalty of Dh250–350. RenewVisa provides a legal, safe, and structured alternative for those wanting to avoid penalties while continuing their stay.

The platform also addresses a growing need for clarity and reliability in an industry where misinformation and informal operators can put travelers at risk. With 24/7 support, online submissions, secure processing, and a dedicated back-end operations team, RenewVisa gives customers full visibility and guided support throughout their visa change cycle.

Pinoy Tourism holds a pioneering legacy in the UAE's visa management ecosystem. It was pioneer to introduce Destination Visa Change (2015–2016), redefining the way visitors legally extend their stay through affordable short-haul travel packages. Additionally, the now-industry-standard term“A2A – Airport-to-Airport Visa Change” was originally coined by the Pinoy Tourism team-an innovation that has shaped the language of the visa services market.

Speaking on the launch, Imtiaz Hussain Nasir, CEO of Pinoy Tourism, said:“RenewVisa is built on nearly a decade of trust, expertise, and operational excellence. We recognized the confusion many visitors face when their visas are about to expire, and this platform brings everything under one credible, transparent, and user-friendly system. Whether it's A2A, bus visa change, or destination visa change, our mission is to ensure every traveler has a legitimate, smooth, and stress-free experience.”

RenewVisa is a specialized digital platform created to simplify UAE visa change services. It allows visitors to submit their details online, receive tailored guidance, and complete the process through Pinoy Tourism's established operational network. The service is available to all nationalities and is not limited to Filipino travelers.