Tetr College Of Business Wins Award For Innovation In Business Education

Tetr College, a first-of-its-kind global B-school has been awarded the Gold Award in“Innovation in Business Education” at the QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025. The global recognition places Tetr among a highly select group of institutions worldwide that are redefining business education through innovation, real-world learning, and globally immersive academic models.

The award is presented by Quacquarelli Symon, one of the world's most respected higher-education ranking and evaluation bodies. Each year, the QS Reimagine Education Awards attract thousands of applications from institutions across the globe and are assessed through four rigorous rounds of evaluation by a panel of over 1,300 higher-education leaders, ed-tech experts, and industry specialists. Winning Gold represents the highest distinction within the category.

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

Tetr was recognised for its pioneering approach to business education, which integrates academic rigour with hands-on entrepreneurship, multi-country exposure, and real-time problem solving. Its curriculum is designed to move beyond traditional classroom learning, enabling students to build real businesses, operate across global markets, and gain practical experience aligned with the demands of the future economy.

“Business education has remained largely theoretical for decades, while the world has changed dramatically,” said Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business.“This recognition from QS validates our belief that students learn best by building, experimenting, and operating in real markets. At Tetr, we are creating an education model that is deeply global, deeply practical, and built for the realities of the modern business world.”

Tarun Gangwar, Chief Operating Officer, Tetr College of Business, added,“The Gold Award is a powerful affirmation of our mission to reimagine how business leaders are developed. We've designed Tetr to bridge the gap between education and execution-where students graduate not just with knowledge, but with real experience, global exposure, and the confidence to lead from day one.”

With this win, Tetr College of Business joins an elite global cohort of institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, INSEAD, and Imperial College London - institutions that have previously won this prestigious global honour and are redefining the future of business education. Together, they set new benchmarks where learning is experiential, outcomes are measurable, and education is designed for the real world students will go on to build.