UAE Approves New Dual-Action Heart Failure Treatment For Faster, Better Care

The UAE's drug regulator has approved Inpefa® (sotagliflozin), a new treatment for heart failure. With this approval, the UAE becomes the second country in the world to authorise this therapy, highlighting the nation's commitment to healthcare innovation.

Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) is the first approved treatment for heart failure that works as a dual SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitor. This oral medicine helps control blood sugar and supports both heart and kidney health.

Approved by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE), this treatment lowers the risk of death from heart and blood vessel diseases, reduce hospital stays for heart failure, and cut down on urgent medical visits. It is intended for adults with heart failure, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or other heart-related risks.

Heart failure is a long-term and serious condition that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood. This can cause major health problems and more hospital visits. The number of people affected is rising worldwide.

Research shows that Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) can help people with heart failure or those at risk by reducing complications and lowering the chance of serious heart problems. Patients who start this treatment while in the hospital often see benefits early on.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said that approving Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) shows the UAE's commitment to new medical advances. She emphasised that this step helps provide safe, advanced treatments quickly, improving quality of life and healthcare results.

Al Kaabi added,“The Establishment attaches utmost priority to developing flexible and effective regulatory frameworks, particularly for advanced therapies. Such frameworks are designed to enable rapid responses to urgent medical needs and to enhance the healthcare system's capacity to manage complex and serious conditions. This approval is a testament to our commitment to adopting global best practices in pharmaceutical regulation.”

She further stated,“We, at the Emirates Drug Establishment, are committed to developing an integrated and sustainable healthcare ecosystem built on innovation and collaboration with partners across the healthcare sector. The Establishment will continue to operate in accordance with the highest international regulatory standards to ensure the availability of specialised treatments, strengthen prevention efforts, support the sustainability of the national healthcare system, and promote community health.”

Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President of Viatris for the MENA and Eurasia region, said,“Viatris brings extensive expertise in cardiovascular care, from prevention and risk management to the treatment of complex conditions. Through our strong presence in the UAE, we are committed to making Inpefa® (sotagliflozin) accessible to the patients who need it most, helping improve their quality of life.”