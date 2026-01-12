Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dubai: Divalicious Returns With A Luxe Fashion Trunk Show

2026-01-12 02:23:30
Dubai's fashion and social calendar receives a stylish update as DIVAlicious returns with a two-day fashion trunk show on January 16 and 17 at Taj Business Bay.

The exhibition, which starts at 10 am, is curated across luxe pret, couture, and high-street western fashion, offering a mix of everyday wear, statement occasion pieces and contemporary global trends. Shoppers can explore a thoughtfully curated edit ranging from fine jewellery to bold fashion-statement accessories, making it a one-stop destination for wardrobe upgrades.

“Dubai women appreciate fashion that is versatile, wearable, and impactful," Vanitaa Bhatia, Founder of DIVAlicious, said. "DIVAlicious is curated to offer styles that seamlessly fit into their social, professional, and celebratory lives - all under one elegant roof.”

The exhibition caters to fashion needs for power lunches, weddings, soirées, and everyday elegance - all within one chic shopping experience.

Khaleej Times

