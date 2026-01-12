UAE: Distracted Drivers Fail To Notice Traffic, Plough Into Cars Police Issue Warning

In an eye-opening awareness campaign, Abu Dhabi Police shared a video of horrific car crashes, highlighting the dangers of dist racted driving and its devastating consequences on the road.

Each clip served as a stark reminder of how quickly negligence can turn routine driving into tragedy.

One of the incidents captured in the footage showed a car colliding head-on with the vehicle in front. Instead of slowing down, the driver's loss of control triggered a chain reaction, sending multiple vehicles into collisions and bringing traffic to an abrupt standstill.

The aftermath was chaotic: debris and shattered car parts were scattered across the road, spilling into adjacent lanes and blocking traffic.

The impact was so severe that one of the front vehicles ended up partially mounted on top of a third car, vividly illustrating the force of the crash and the devastating consequences.

The car that caused the initial impact was barely visible after the crash, having gone partially underneath the vehicle it struck.

In another scene, a speeding vehicle slammed into the car in front, immediately triggering a domino effect of rear-end collisions.

The impact pushed the struck vehicle into the one ahead, which in turn collided with the car in front of it, creating a chain of crashes that involved several cars in quick succession.

Amid the chaos, one driver stood out; maintaining focus and control, they managed to steer clear of a direct collision, narrowly avoiding becoming part of the chain reaction.

Through the video, the authority urged motorists to remain fully focused behind the wheel and avoid any distractions that could compromise their safety.

Even the smallest lapse in attention, they warned, can cause a driver to veer off course in an instant, leading to serious collisions and endangering lives.

Abu Dhabi Police specifically cautioned against using mobile phones while driving, whether for browsing the internet, checking social media, or engaging in any other activity.

Such behaviour, they noted, remains one of the leading causes of traffic violations, fines, and road accidents across the country.

The authority reminded all drivers that adherence to traffic laws is essential not only to avoid penalties but also to ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.