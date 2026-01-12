From Ramadan To Eid: Dubai Launches 'Season Of Wulfa' To Celebrate Emirati Culture

With a focus on celebrating Emirati culture and traditions, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced on Monday the launch of the Season of Wulfa.

The initiative, overseen by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, celebrates key cultural occasions, including Haq Al Leila, Ramadan, and Eid. These three important occasions shape the Season of Wulfa in the UAE and across the Islamic world. Each one has its own traditions, rituals, and meaning, marking times of connection, gratitude, and change.

Recommended For You UAE: Dh5-million fund announced for social media creators focused on family content

In a social media post, the Dubai Crown Prince noted that the "Season of Wulfa strengthens family and social bonds, spreads warmth across Dubai's neighbourhoods, and brings to life the emirate's authenticity, generosity, and rich cultural fabric."

.

Spanning 30 locations across the emirate, the season features 50 initiatives developed in collaboration with government and private sector partners. These celebrations help bring people, families, and communities closer together and reinforce shared spiritual and social values.

Residents and visitors can look forward to a wide array of experiences designed to bring the cultural of the UAE to life, making the Season of Wulfa a celebration to remember.

Haq Al Leila in Dubai

As part of Season of Wulfa, Dubai invites residents to take part in traditional celebrations before Ramadan begins.

Hag Al Leila takes place on the 15th night of Sha'ban, about two weeks before Ramadan, usually around February 3 on the Gregorian calendar. It is a lively celebration of community spirit and heritage.

Hag Al Leila is a special time for children. They visit homes with decorated bags, sing songs, recite poetry, and ask for treats using phrases like Atoona Hag Al Leila (Give us for this night). Families greet them with sweets, nuts, toys, and sometimes small amounts of money. As a warm lead-up to Ramadan, Hag Al Leila is a key part of the Season of Wulfa, which also includes Ramadan and Eid.

Ramadan in Dubai

From February 19 to March 19, residents can experience Ramadan in Dubai through Season of Wulfa. For Muslims everywhere, this holy month is a time for spiritual reflection, renewal, and important rituals. The exact dates may change each year, depending on when the moon is sighted.

During Ramadan, Dubai feels different as businesses change their hours to support those who are fasting. The city is quieter during the day, but after sunset, it becomes lively when people gather for iftar to break their fast.

There are many cultural events during this time, making it a great opportunity to see a different side of Dubai. The season is known for its sense of community and giving. You can enjoy traditional Emirati hospitality at special iftars and suhoors, and take advantage of shopping deals.

Eid Al Fitr in Dubai

Celebrate the end of Ramadan from March 20 to 22.

Eid Al Fitr is the festival that comes after the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast each day from sunrise to sunset. The city comes alive with celebrations, offering events and experiences for everyone.

The emirate is filled with bright lights and decorations, and families and friends gather to share meals. You can enjoy special sales, book great staycation deals, and take part in all the fun this holiday brings.

The exact dates depend on when the new moon is sighted.