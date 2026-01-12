Watch: Dubai To Get Fire-Resistant Robots, Faster Drones To Help Tackle Blazes

The Dubai Civil Defence is introducing a newer, more improved version of the highly advanced Shaheen drone, which acts quickly to extinguish fires in high-rise buildings.

The first version of the Shaheen drone was in use during the Al Barsha fire in late September last year and was able to carry 1,200 litres of water and firefighting foam. During the fire, the firefighting team arrived six minutes after the original report.

DCD unveiled the drone, as well as other improved technologies for their rescue efforts on Monday at Intersec, the 27th edition of the premier event for security, safety and fire protection.

Additionally, the drones last longer than its predecessor, which took 20 minutes before running out of battery. Now, Shaheen 2, as the new model is called, can last up to 10 hours because the drones have been deployed to electric cars, and so its battery feeds the drone and can keep going for longer.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, Rashid Al Matrooshi, said that each drone costs a stunning half a million dirhams, so the team had to take safety precautions when using a drone so as to not damage it.“Every drone we have now has a parachute system. Any error, whether from the operator, weather, or external effects on the drone, will be corrected by the parachute system,” Al Matrooshi said.

Fire-resistant robot

In addition to the drone, DCD is introducing a superior version of the B2-W robot, which will help firefighters assess a situation before entering a burning building. The robot's body, shaped almost like a four-legged animal, is made of fire-resistant material and has a cooling system that allows it to cool itself when entering extremely hot areas.

Another added plus of these robots is that it can withstand the pressure of a hose line - the hose firefighters use to extinguish a fire.

A similar, smaller robot will be used for“training” and“exploration”, meaning after a fire accident, the robot, which has cameras and sensors attached, will enter and do a field survey of the area to help firefighters figure out a situation before entering and potentially injuring them in the process.

The DCD also showcased a new off road vehicle that can go in sandy and rocky terrain. Colonel Sulaiman Al Balushi explained that especially during the winter, when people venture into the desert to camp, the teams receive more calls for tents caught on fire.