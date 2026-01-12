Dubai Hits Dh917 Billion In Real Estate Transactions, Sheikh Mohammed Announces

Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has announced that the emirate hit Dh917 billion in real estate transactions as of 2025.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that Dubai's original strategy, built "several years ago", set the goal of Dh1 trillion in real estate transactions by 2033 - the current number then surpassing expectations.

He expressed his thanks to the world and investors for their trust in Dubai. "We promise everyone that we are continuing to develop all our sectors in a way that provides the best opportunities for those who have placed their trust in our national economy," he said, adding that in the UAE, "we say what we do, and we do what we say."

Dubai's real estate sector closed 2025 on a historic high, a report showed earlier. An unprecedented 215,700 property sales were recorded, and the record annual tally represented an 18.7 per cent growth in transaction volume and a 30.9 per cent jump in sales value compared with 2024.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted that the record results reflect trust in Dubai's vision, the resilience of its economy, and the clarity of its development path, underscoring the importance of careful planning, transparent regulations, and a balanced approach that supports progress while maintaining quality of life.

He further emphasised the strategic role of the real estate sector in Dubai's diversified economy, noting that innovation continues to guide the sector with a focus on human interest and the pursuit of a prosperous future.

The results confirm that Dubai's real estate market is steadily progressing toward achieving the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which seeks to raise transaction volume by 70 per cent to reach Dh1 trillion. This growth aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the economy and strengthen Dubai's position among the world's leading economic cities.

In 2025, Dubai's real estate sector saw strong activity, with 3.11 million transactions, including sales, leases, and all real estate services, up 7 per cent from 2024. This highlights growing demand, a larger base of participants, and the sector's key role in the economy.

Real estate investments in 2025 exceeded Dh680 billion across 258.6 thousand deals, up 29 per cent in value and 20 per cent in number. The investor base continued to expand, reaching around 193.1 thousand, an increase of 24 per cent, including 129.6 thousand new investors, representing 23 per cent growth. Resident investors accounted for 56.6 per cent of the total.

Women strengthened their presence in the real estate market, investing Dh154 billion through 76.7 thousand deals, with growth of 31 per cent in value and 24 per cent in number, reflecting a more inclusive investment landscape.

Luxury property investments reached Dh3.98 billion, up 5 per cent, while the average period for a renter to become an investor was 4.8 years, highlighting the increasing attractiveness of property ownership in Dubai.

The market saw notable activity in property sales and mortgages across key areas. In terms of the number of real estate transactions, the top 10 areas were, respectively: Al Barsha South Fourth, Business Bay, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Airport City, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Al Yelayiss 1, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai Investment Park Second, and Al Thanyah Fifth.

In terms of the value of transactions, the top-performing areas were: Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, Al Barsha South Fourth, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Dubai Airport City, Wadi Al Safa 5, Wadi Al Safa 3, and Al Yelayiss 1.

In terms of the number of mortgage transactions, the top 10 areas were Al Barsha South Fourth, Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali First, Wadi Al Safa 5, Burj Khalifa, Al Thanyah Fifth, Business Bay, Madinat Hind 4, Al Merkadh, and Al Hebiah Fourth.

As for the value of mortgage transactions, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Al Barsha South Fourth, Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Rashid Gardens, Al Thanyah Fifth, Jebel Ali First, and Al Thanyah Fourth ranked among the top 10 areas. This performance reflects the diversity of investment opportunities and the balanced geographical growth across the emirate.