Anushka Sharma Pens A Thoughtful Birthday Post For Daughter Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma may keep a low profile, but when it comes to her loved ones, she wouldn't mind indulging in some display of affection on social media.

As it was her firstborn Vamika's birthday on January 11, Anushka took to Instagram and penned a sweet note, expressing her love for the little one.

Embracing motherhood, Anushka looked back at how it changed her life, saying she wouldn't trade this version of herself for anything.

"And I would not go back to any version of me that did not know you, my child. 11 January 2021," she captioned the post.

Anushka tied the knot with cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy on December 11, 2017 in Italy. The duo turned parents to Vamika on January 11, 2021. On February 15, 2024, they became parents to son Akaay.

Anushka has been away from acting for more than six years now. She was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. A few years ago, she worked in former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. However, the film has not been released yet.

On the other hand, Virat continued his fine form in one-day international cricket, cracking a 91-ball 93 against New Zealand in the first match at Vadodara on Sunday.