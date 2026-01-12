Qatar To Be Guest Of Honour At Cairo International Book Fair In 2027: Egyptian Culture Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Henno announced that the State of Qatar has been chosen as the guest of honour at the Cairo International Book Fair in 2027, noting that this selection is part of the Egypt-Qatar Year of Culture.

This was unveiled during a press conference held by the Egyptian Minister of Culture to announce the events of the 57th Cairo International Book Fair, which will take place from January 21 to February 3.

Henno announced that the upcoming edition of the fair will feature 1,457 publishing houses from 83 countries, totaling 6,637 exhibitors.

The large participation of publishing houses in the fair reflects its established international standing, he said, pointing out that it also includes a cultural and intellectual program of 400 events, 100 book signings, and 120 artistic events, with the participation of 170 Arab and international guests and more than 1,500 intellectuals and artists.

During the press conference, Egyptian Minister of Culture Dr. Ahmed Henno stated that Romania had been selected as the guest of honor for the 57th edition in 2026, and Qatar for the 58th edition in 2027.