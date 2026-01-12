QFA Opens Registration For Qataris To Support Al Annabi At FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula Online

Doha: The Qatar Football Association on Monday opened the registration for Qatari supporters wishing to travel and support Al Annabi during the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the registration details released by the QFA, the programme is open exclusively to Qatari nationals aged 18 and above, while applicants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Priority will be given to fans holding valid visas for the United States or Canada.

The association outlined a number of basic requirements for registration, including possession of a valid passport with at least six months' validity beyond June 1, 2026.

Travel under the programme will be limited to economy-class flights, with accommodation, transportation and match attendance organised exclusively through the association's official delegation, in line with the approved tournament schedule.

The QFA noted that the travel programme aims to ensure organised and coordinated fan attendance at Qatar national team matches, while maintaining compliance with tournament regulations and host country requirements.

Travel fees and final arrangements will be announced at a later stage to guarantee smooth attendance and crowd management.

Following registration, applicants will be contacted via email to confirm appointment dates and to receive detailed explanations of travel procedures and requirements.

The association stressed that submission of an application does not automatically guarantee acceptance, as requests will be reviewed in line with eligibility criteria and organisational considerations.

The QFA also emphasised that the registration process may close once the required number of applicants is reached.

Supporters seeking further information can contact the dedicated support centre or reach out via the official email address provided by the association.

The initiative comes as part of the QFA's efforts to mobilise organised fan support for Al Annabi DURING the World Cup journey in 2026.