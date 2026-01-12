Ellis Martin Report: Antimony, Rare Earths And The Mountain Pass District - Mineralization At Surface

In a new edition of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis Martin speaks with Greg Schifrin, a seasoned geologist and President of Minx Corporation, about antimony, rare earth elements, and the growing importance of securing a domestic U.S. critical minerals supply chain.

The conversation focuses on Great Northern Minerals' Catalyst Ridge Project in California, located near the well-known Mountain Pass district, and takes a grounded, geology-first look at the opportunity.

Topics discussed include:

- why Catalyst Ridge stood out immediately from a geological perspective

- high-grade antimony identified at surface and what that may indicate at depth

- the significance of a one-kilometer antimony-silver-gold structural trend

- how the project fits into the broader Mountain Pass rare earth corridor

- exploration tools, geological risk, and logical next technical steps

This interview avoids speculation and promotion, focusing instead on structure, process, and why U.S.-based critical mineral exploration matters in today's supply-chain environment.

Great Northern Minerals trades on the ASX under the symbol GNM and on the OTC Markets as GNMRF.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

