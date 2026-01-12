MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The latest confrontation between President Donald Trump and the US Federal Reserve is pushing investors toward assets insulated from political influence, with Bitcoin“a beneficiary”.

This is the analysis from the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations as Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirms he faces a federal criminal investigation linked to his congressional testimony and the $2.5 billion renovation of the central bank's headquarters.

It follows years of increasing public pressure from President Trump for faster and deeper interest-rate cuts.

Nigel Green of deVere Group says:

Pressure on the central bank of the world's largest economy carries global consequences.

He continues:

The Federal Reserve's role reaches far beyond US borders. Its decisions shape global interest-rate cycles, capital flows, currency stability and risk pricing across continents, influencing trading desks, treasury teams, and policymakers across emerging markets.

Financial systems operate on trust in institutions. The Fed anchors that trust for the dollar, for global bond markets, for equity valuations and for cross-border investment flows.

This reassessment has already translated into market moves.

He adds:

During periods of institutional strain, these features move from abstract theory to practical advantage. The current confrontation places the Fed's autonomy at the centre of market psychology.

Gold has traditionally filled that defensive role. Bitcoin now shares that space.

Institutional adoption has accelerated that transition. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, regulated custody solutions and deeper derivatives markets allow pension funds, asset managers and family offices to move rapidly when monetary risk rises.

The clash between President Trump and the Fed reinforces a broader trend shaping global markets.

Nigel Green notes:

Markets, he says, trade on direction rather than verdicts.

The dollar's global role adds further weight to the moment. Reserve-currency status rests on institutional trust, especially trust in the independence of the central bank of the world's largest economy.

Emerging markets are watching closely.

He concludes:

Research more crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Follow us on X @investorideas @stocknewsbites

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Learn more about our news, PR and social media, podcast services at Investorideas for crypto stocks

Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts for cryptocurrency

Sign up for free stock news alerts at Investorideas

/Resources/Newsletter

Contact Investorideas

800 665 0411