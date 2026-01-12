Crunch Harder: Taco John's Unveils New Stuffed Grilled Tacos & Six-Pack And A Pound Bundle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A Core Favorite, Reimagined

A longtime fan fave, Taco John's Stuffed Grilled Tacos are known for their signature soft on the outside, crunchy on the inside experience that pushes the envelope of what a taco can be, with the bold West-MexTM flair guests know and love. Each Stuffed Grilled Taco features a grilled softshell wrapped around a crunchy corn shell for layers of flavor and texture in every bite. The upgraded classic is cheesier and crunchier than ever and packed with flavor: seasoned 100% North American beef, nacho cheese, nacho chips, sour cream, a four-cheese blend, and Taco John's signature taco sauce. Now, fans can also explore two bold new West-MexTM takes:



Spicy Chicken Stuffed Grilled Taco – A fiery new take featuring all-white meat grilled chicken, Chipotle Lime and Super Hot sauces, a four-cheese blend, nacho chips, sour cream and pickled jalapeños. Guacamole Ranch Stuffed Grilled Taco – A West-Mex-inspired twist with all-white meat grilled chicken, creamy ranch, a four-cheese blend, nacho chips, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole.

“We're kicking off the new year by doubling down on what our guests crave most-big flavor, quality ingredients, and real value,” said Kevin Flaherty, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco John's.“Whether it's bold new menu items or fan favorites done just right, we're focused on creating craveable experiences that keep guests coming back.”

More Bite for your Buck

Also new this year is the hearty Taco John's Six-Pack And A Pound® Bundle, featuring the iconic combo plus two drinks, right-sized to share or as a meal for two. Now available in all locations, the new bundle is made to order with six tacos featuring 100% North American Beef – choice of crispy shells fried fresh in-house daily or softshell tacos (or a mix of both!) – plus a whole pound* of Signature Potato Olés® served hot and fresh, and two small drinks.

*Pre-cooked weight

About Taco John's®

Welcome to the Frontier of West-MexTM -a land for wide-open appetites, where classic American comfort meets the bold spice and flavor of Mexican-inspired cuisine. With more than 325 restaurants in 21 states, Taco John's® has spent more than 55 years crafting made-to-order favorites with quality ingredients, house-made Pico de Gallo, crispy corn shells and tortilla chips fried fresh in-store daily, and originals you won't find anywhere else-like hot, crispy Potato Olés® and the award-winning Taco Bravo®, recently named the best fast food taco in America. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's has earned recognition from Entrepreneur and QSR Magazine as one of the nation's top chains to watch. Learn more at TacoJohns

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Taco John's

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at