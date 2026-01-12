CN Guidance & Counseling Services Welcomes Arnie, A Facility Dog From America's Vetdogs To Address Wellness Needs In The Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arnie will bring comfort, emotional support, and more to CN Guidance and Counseling Services clients and staff

Smithtown, New York, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities, as well as facility dogs to military installations and medical centers - has partnered with CN Guidance & Counseling Services, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and supporting recovery for individuals living with mental health and substance use conditions. Together, they are proud to announce that Arnie, a 4-year-old black Labrador Retriever, has joined the CN Guidance team to help empower and comfort the individuals they serve through animal-assisted therapy.



Based in Hicksville, CN Guidance & Counseling Services provides mental health and substance use treatment and supportive services to families and individuals across Long Island-including special programming for veterans, youth, and others. As a nonprofit leader in expanding access to care, CN Guidance staff of over 400 deliver services ranging from individual therapy and support groups to mobile services and specialized housing. All people are served, regardless of ability to pay. A new Community Crisis Center, open 24 hrs, and designed as an effective and soothing alternative to an emergency room, enables immediate care for adults and children ages 5+.



Arnie will support these efforts through a series of specially trained skills and tasks to work and thrive in an environment where he can serve more than one person. Arnie's skills include: shake, salute, rest (a grounding technique where the dog will lay their head on someone's lap to provide security), bop a person's hand to simulate a high-five or knuckle-touch, to hug, and truly offer a sense of comfort to staff, clients, and their families while undergoing treatments, counseling, and more.

“America's VetDogs is proud to partner with CN Guidance & Counseling Services to bring the comfort and support of a trained facility dog to those in their care,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.” Arnie will offer encouragement and connection to individuals on their recovery journeys, helping CN Guidance further its mission of empowering people to lead healthy, fulfilling lives.”

“At CN Guidance, we believe healing happens through connection-and Arnie embodies that,” said Jeffrey Friedman, CEO, CN Guidance & Counseling Services.“His presence will bring comfort, reduce stress, and create moments of joy for both our clients and staff. Partnering with America's VetDogs allows us to integrate innovative, compassionate approaches into behavioral health care, and Arnie is a wonderful example of that commitment.”

The public can join Arnie's facility dog journey by following his dedicated Instagram and Facebook accounts, @arniethewellnessdog.

America's VetDogs Facility Dog Program trains and places service dogs at military installations, military, medical centers, and more, free of charge to the facility.

About America's VetDogs

For 20 years, America's VetDogs ( ) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About CN Guidance

Serving children and adults with mental and emotional disorders since 1972, CN Guidance and Counseling Services (CN Guidance) delivers NY-State licensed mental health and substance use treatment services – especially to economically disadvantaged individuals and families, including many communities of color – working in partnership with county government and other community services. With deep, localized knowledge of Nassau County and Suffolk County communities, a mobile fleet, telehealth capabilities, and a NY State Integrated Outpatient Services license, CN Guidance maintains an exemplary track record of delivering outreach and high-quality behavioral healthcare to more than 20,000 individuals per year. For more information, visit

Attachment

Arnie, CN Guidance and Counseling Services' Facility Dog

CONTACT: Jamie Vullo America's VetDogs 3048392551...