General IPI Rises 1.44% In First 11 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Industrial Production Index (IPI) in the Kingdom rose by 1.44 per cent during the first 11 months of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) reported on Monday.

In its monthly General Index of Industrial Production Quantities, the DoS said that the general index for November 2025 increased by 1.38 per cent compared with November 2024 and by 0.74 per cent compared with October 2025, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

The DoS also noted that the base year for the index has been revised to 2018, replacing the previous base of 2010, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The index for the first 11 months of 2025 reached 88.90 points, up from 87.63 points in the same period last year. November's index stood at 88.92 points, higher than both 87.71 points recorded in November 2024 and 88.26 points in October 2025.

A sectoral breakdown showed that, on a cumulative basis for the first 11 months of the year, manufacturing output rose by 1.34 per cent, representing 88.7 per cent of the total index.

Production in extractive industries also increased by 0.99 per cent, accounting for 5.4 per cent of the index, while electricity output rose 2.91 per cent, contributing 5.9 per cent, according to the official figures.

For November alone, the annual increase in the index was driven by a 0.74 per cent rise in manufacturing output and a 16.06 per cent jump in extractive industries production, while electricity production fell 1.33 per cent.

Compared with October, manufacturing output increased by 1.04 per cent, extractive industries production rose by 0.62 per cent, and electricity output declined 3.5 per cent.

The DoS said the industrial production index is based on a selected sample of around 300 industrial establishments, with data collected monthly.