Tunisian Olive Oil Hits Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Civil Service Consumer Corporation (CSCC) said on Monday that the first shipment of extra virgin Tunisian olive oil arrived at its warehouses for distribution to its markets across Jordan.

The government has permitted imports of the staple commodity from foreign producers to offset shortages after poor local harvests, ensure availability of high-quality oil for consumers and stabilise prices, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

"The first shipment of Tunisian olive oil will be available in all 69 of the CSCC markets at a price of JD21 per 5-liter package, after laboratory and sensory tests to ensure its quality and safety before being released to the markets in the coming days," said CSCC Director General Issam Jarrah.

He added that the Ministry of Agriculture granted the corporation a license to purchase one million liters of imported olive oil, and that other quantities will arrive during the month under a contract and shipments agreed with the Tunisian side.

"This plan is part of the corporation's efforts to offer multiple alternatives to the consumer at reasonable prices after local olive oil prices spiked recently, and to achieve market balance," he pointed out.

The corporation called on the public to follow its official announcements about when the oil will be available for sale, stressing a commitment to supporting food security and easing burdens on citizens.