EUR/USD Signal 12/01: Head And Shoulders Pattern (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1500. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1750. Add a stop-loss at 1.1750.
The EUR/USD pair will also react to the upcoming Supreme Court decision on Trump's tariffs. A decision to end these levies would be a big blow to Trump as the US trade deficit is already falling. However, he has some more tools to achieve his tariff goal.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has retrated in the past few days. This retreat started after it moved to the key resistance level at 1.1805, its highest point on July 3.The pair has flipped the 50-day moving average into resistance. It has also formed a head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bearish reversal sign. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD have all pointed downwards.Therefore, the most likely forecast is bearish, with the next key target being at 1.1500. A rebound above the right shoulder at 1.1805 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
