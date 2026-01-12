403
Tesco Stock Signal 12/01: Buy Into The Sell-Off (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between £412.60 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and £420.70 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index AnalysisThe UK's stock market landscape presents a mixed technical environment that warrants careful consideration. While the FTSE 100 displays some concerning technical signals-including decreasing bullish trading volumes and a bearish chart pattern-the Bull Bear Power Indicator suggests early bullish momentum with a negative divergence warning of potential short-term pullbacks. This context is important for Tesco investors, as the retail and consumer staples sector often benefits from market rotations into defensive assets during periods of uncertainty.
- Tesco (LSE:TSCO) is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. This index is in a bearish chart pattern with decreasing bullish trading volumes, which does not confirm the recent uptrend. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the FTSE 100 is bullish with a negative divergence, hinting at a potential short-term reversal.
- LSE:TSCO Entry Level: Between £412.60 and £420.70 LSE:TSCO Take Profit: Between £474.30 and £479.75 LSE:TSCO Stop Loss: Between £382.40 and £393.60 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.04
