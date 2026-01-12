403
Dollar Tree Signal 12/01: Plunging Margins (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $127.74 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone) and $135.18 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) is a member of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100. Both indices are in bearish chart patterns with decreasing bullish trading volumes, which does not confirm the recent uptrend. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 is bullish with a negative divergence, hinting at a potential short-term reversal.
- DLTR Entry Level: Between $127.74 and $135.18 DLTR Take Profit: Between $98.40 and $104.49 DLTR Stop Loss: Between $141.94 and $146.20 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.07
