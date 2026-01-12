USD/JPY Forecast 12/01: Knocking On Big Breakout (Chart)
Short-term pullbacks, I think, open up the possibility of value yet again with a floor in this market closer to the 154.50 yen level. The Bank of Japan is currently threatening to raise interest rates, but they just have far too much in the way of debt and plenty of other concerns about blowing up the entire carry trade to truly do so aggressively.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates a couple of times during 2026, but it is a bit slower than anticipated, and of course, it is worth noting that inflation is a little sticky at this point, so pay close attention to that. I still like this pair. I get paid at the end of every day for holding it and have continued to do so for several months. Whether or not we can break above 160 yen remains to be seen because it was an area of intervention quite some time ago, so there might be some market memory there.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
