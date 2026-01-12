403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 12/01: Looking More Bearish (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 5th January was not triggered.Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,019, $88,611, or $86,657. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $91,614, $92,196, or $93,044. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
