BTC/USD Forex Signal 12/01: Looking More Bearish (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 5th January was not triggered.

Today's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.50% per trade.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,019, $88,611, or $86,657.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $91,614, $92,196, or $93,044.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Analysis

In my last BTC/USD forecast one week ago, I thought the support at $91,589 looked like it was clearly going to be the day's pivotal point – bulls had a lot of room to rise from here, so I was looking for a long. As it happened, the price never reached that level, and spent most of the day rising, so this was not a bad call.

The price has been moving sideways for about one month now. Even as some stock market indices and precious metals scored big gains and new long-term or even record hights, Bitcoin recovered a little but basically remained in the doldrums. This is a bearish sign for Bitcoin.

The price action is bearish and suggesting that we are likely to soon get a test of what looks like a very crucial support zone between $89.019 and $88,611.

If the price reaches this level later today and bounces, a long trade targeting $91,614 could be interesting.

Alternatively, if this zone breaks down, it could trigger a much better short trade signal, if the price tests this zone from below but makes a bearish failure, as the price could easily fall all the way to $86,657.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth reviewing.