BTC/USD Forex Signal 12/01: Looking More Bearish (Chart)

2026-01-12 02:11:43
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 5th January was not triggered.

Today's BTC/USD Signals

Risk 0.50% per trade.

Trades must be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade Ideas
  • Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $89,019, $88,611, or $86,657.
  • Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.
  • Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price.
  • Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
Short Trade Ideas
  • Go short after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $91,614, $92,196, or $93,044.
  • Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.
  • Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price.
  • Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar, a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the price action that occurs at the given levels.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Analysis

In my last BTC/USD forecast one week ago, I thought the support at $91,589 looked like it was clearly going to be the day's pivotal point – bulls had a lot of room to rise from here, so I was looking for a long. As it happened, the price never reached that level, and spent most of the day rising, so this was not a bad call.

The price has been moving sideways for about one month now. Even as some stock market indices and precious metals scored big gains and new long-term or even record hights, Bitcoin recovered a little but basically remained in the doldrums. This is a bearish sign for Bitcoin.

The price action is bearish and suggesting that we are likely to soon get a test of what looks like a very crucial support zone between $89.019 and $88,611.

If the price reaches this level later today and bounces, a long trade targeting $91,614 could be interesting.

Alternatively, if this zone breaks down, it could trigger a much better short trade signal, if the price tests this zone from below but makes a bearish failure, as the price could easily fall all the way to $86,657.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding either Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

Daily Forex

