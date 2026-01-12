EUR/USD Analysis 12/01: Bearish Control May Persist (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Bearish. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1580 - 1.1500 - 1.1420 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1680 - 1.1730 - 1.1800
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1560 with a target of 1.1820 and a stop-loss at 1.1470. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1710 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop-loss at 1.1780.
For euro investors, this data offered a rare glimmer of hope, suggesting that Germany's prolonged industrial downturn may be showing early signs of stabilization. However, the euro's gains were limited. Persistent concerns about European security, linked to the ongoing war in Ukraine and renewed worries about US ambitions in Greenland, continued to weigh on sentiment. The euro also fell due to the latest Eurozone economic sentiment indicator, which dropped sharply more than expected to a three-month low in December.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTechnical Outlook for EUR/USD Today:There is no doubt that the EUR/USD pair has turned bearish as it approaches the 1.1600 support level. A break below this level would mean a rapid decline to the psychological support zone of 1.1500, a crucial area that confirms the technical indicators have reached strong oversold levels. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 37, supporting the bearish outlook. Similarly, the MACD indicator is also trending downwards. However, based on the daily chart, the psychological resistance level of 1.1800 remains the most important level to confirm a bullish trend reversal.We expect the EUR/USD to continue its narrow downward range until the markets and investors react to the release of US inflation figures – the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) – as well as US retail sales figures, along with a series of statements from Federal Reserve officials Advice:Traders recommend waiting for strong selling pressure to exhaust itself before considering new buying positions. Avoid excessive risk regardless of how attractive entry levels may seem.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment