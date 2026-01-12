Gold Analysis 12/01: Will Prices Continue To Rise (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Still strongly bullish. Today's Gold Support Points: $4510 – $4460 – $4370 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4555 – $4600 – $4670 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $4660 with a target of $4240 and a stop-loss at $4710. Buy gold from the support level of $4360 with a target of $4650 and a stop-loss at $4300.
Regarding global gold purchases, continued buying by central banks is expected to remain the most significant driver of further price increases. Goldman Sachs anticipates purchases of approximately 80 tons per month in 2026. The pace of purchases accelerated in 2022, following the economic downturn.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:Analysts advise continuously buying gold on every price dip. We do not recommend over-leveraging or taking excessive risks, regardless of how strong a trade setup appears. Always prioritize portfolio diversification teaches us caution: Is a correction possible now?History provides a cautionary lesson; massive rallies are often followed by long periods of underperformance. For example, gold hit a record $1,921 in 2011 following the global financial crisis but took nine years to return to that level. Similarly, the 127% record rise in 1979 was followed by a prolonged bear market.However, gold investment among US investors remains relatively low. Despite record prices, gold ETFs represent only 0.17% of private financial portfolios in the US, according to Goldman Sachs-six basis points lower than the 2012 peak. The bank estimates that every purchase increasing gold's share in US portfolios by just 0.01% would raise prices by approximately 1.4%.Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
