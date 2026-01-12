Gold Analysis 12/01: Will Prices Continue To Rise (Chart)



The overall Gold Trend: Still strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4510 – $4460 – $4370 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4555 – $4600 – $4670 per ounce.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Today's Gold Analysis Overview:



Sell gold from the resistance level of $4660 with a target of $4240 and a stop-loss at $4710. Buy gold from the support level of $4360 with a target of $4650 and a stop-loss at $4300.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

The strength of the US Dollar coincided with increasing global tensions; however, this provided a prime opportunity for gold "bulls" to push spot prices above the psychological resistance of $4,500 per ounce by the end of last week's trading. Prices are currently hovering near the all-time high of $4,550, increasing expectations for a breakout to new record levels. According to trading platforms, the yellow metal closed the week steady around the $4,510 resistance level. Concurrently, investors are counting on the continuation of market gain factors to project further rallies.

Meanwhile, technical indicators continue to confirm an upward bias until strong overbought levels are reached. Even then, the persistence of fundamental support factors may give investors the green light for even stronger record-breaking upward penetrations. Currently, the 14-day RSI is around 65, and the MACD is in a strong bullish zone. For now, investors view any temporary pullbacks as good opportunities to build buying positions.

Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Will gold prices rise in the coming days?

According to the visions and forecasts of gold analysts: Yes, prices are expected to rise in the coming days and months. Notably, gold prices surged by 65% in 2025, marking their strongest performance in nearly half a century. This was driven by demand from retail and institutional investors, alongside global central banks. In a year where almost all supportive factors aligned-from lower interest rates to geopolitical tension, gold even surpassed its inflation-adjusted peak that had stood since 1980.

The chances of gold prices rising to the $5,000 per ounce resistance level are very strong if recent global tensions continue to escalate into events that encourage further gold purchases for hedging. We should also remember that purchases by global central banks, low interest rates, and rising fiscal deficits are all supporting factors. On another front, investors pointed to declining confidence in major developed market currencies – a consequence of attacks on central bank independence and rising sovereign debt – as a key pillar supporting gold.

The inflation of public debt in advanced economies fueled political friction last year, ranging from the standoff in the US Congress and paralysis in France to scrutiny over record budgets under Japan's new leadership.

Regarding global gold purchases, continued buying by central banks is expected to remain the most significant driver of further price increases. Goldman Sachs anticipates purchases of approximately 80 tons per month in 2026. The pace of purchases accelerated in 2022, following the economic downturn.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

Analysts advise continuously buying gold on every price dip. We do not recommend over-leveraging or taking excessive risks, regardless of how strong a trade setup appears. Always prioritize portfolio diversification teaches us caution: Is a correction possible now?

History provides a cautionary lesson; massive rallies are often followed by long periods of underperformance. For example, gold hit a record $1,921 in 2011 following the global financial crisis but took nine years to return to that level. Similarly, the 127% record rise in 1979 was followed by a prolonged bear market.

However, gold investment among US investors remains relatively low. Despite record prices, gold ETFs represent only 0.17% of private financial portfolios in the US, according to Goldman Sachs-six basis points lower than the 2012 peak. The bank estimates that every purchase increasing gold's share in US portfolios by just 0.01% would raise prices by approximately 1.4%.

Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.