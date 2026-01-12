African Airlines Set The Pace As Air Travel Reaches November High

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

African carriers outperformed global peers as air travel demand climbed to a November peak, underscoring a broad-based recovery in cross-border movement and a steady recalibration of airline capacity. International travel drove the expansion, with revenue passenger kilometres rising 7.7% year on year, while total international capacity increased 7.1%, lifting the load factor to 84.0%, the highest recorded for the month.

The data point to a market where airlines have largely matched supply with demand, avoiding the overcapacity that has dogged earlier recovery phases. Overall traffic continued to grow across regions, supported by resilient leisure travel, the return of corporate trips on key intercontinental routes and sustained diaspora movement. Airlines also benefited from aircraft availability improving as supply-chain bottlenecks eased, allowing fleets to be deployed more efficiently.

African airlines posted the strongest regional performance, building on route restorations and network expansion between the continent and Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Capacity additions were met with solid demand, keeping load factors elevated despite competitive pricing pressures. Industry executives say improved connectivity through Gulf hubs and increased frequencies on intra-African corridors have helped carriers capture pent-up travel demand.

International markets remained the principal engine of growth. Long-haul routes across the Atlantic and between Europe and Asia continued to recover, aided by visa easing in parts of East Asia and stronger schedules into North America. Middle Eastern carriers maintained momentum through hub-and-spoke networks, while Latin American airlines saw steady gains on North American and European services, reflecting robust leisure flows.

Domestic markets showed more uneven trends. Several large markets continued to expand, but growth moderated where capacity had already returned to pre-pandemic levels. Pricing discipline and yield management were central themes as airlines sought to balance passenger volumes with profitability amid higher operating costs.

Fuel prices remained a critical variable. While jet fuel costs were lower than earlier peaks, volatility persisted, prompting airlines to rely on hedging strategies and operational efficiencies. Aircraft utilisation improved as more planes returned to service, yet delays in new aircraft deliveries continued to constrain expansion plans for some carriers, particularly narrow-body fleets crucial for regional routes.

Airports and air navigation service providers faced renewed pressure from higher traffic. Congestion during peak travel windows highlighted the need for investment in infrastructure and staffing. Several hubs reported improved on-time performance compared with earlier in the recovery, though weather disruptions and airspace constraints continued to affect schedules in parts of Europe and North America.

Sustainability considerations increasingly shaped airline strategies. Carriers expanded the use of sustainable aviation fuel where available and invested in newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce emissions intensity. Industry groups reiterated that scaling up sustainable fuel supply remains essential to meet long-term climate targets without curbing demand growth.

Analysts note that the strong November performance reflects both cyclical recovery and structural shifts in travel patterns. Remote and hybrid work have altered business travel, but premium leisure and blended“work-from-anywhere” trips have partly filled the gap. Airlines have responded by reconfiguring cabins, adding premium economy seats and adjusting schedules to align with new demand profiles.

Looking across regions, Europe recorded solid gains despite economic headwinds, supported by intra-regional travel and tourism flows into southern destinations. Asia-Pacific growth continued as more routes reopened and frequencies increased, though the pace varied by market. North American carriers focused on maintaining high load factors, prioritising profitability over rapid capacity growth.

