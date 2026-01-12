NSE Moves Closer To IPO Filing By March-End

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

National Stock Exchange of India has set its sights on filing draft initial public offering documents by the end of March, signalling a decisive step towards a long-anticipated market listing after years of regulatory uncertainty and governance resets.

People familiar with the matter say preparatory work is advancing, with internal approvals and compliance checks being aligned to meet the timeline. The exchange, which dominates equity and derivatives trading in the country, has been seeking to revive its listing plans after earlier attempts were stalled by regulatory scrutiny and leadership changes.

The move hinges on the receipt of a no-objection certificate from the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, which would clear the way for formal appointments of investment bankers and legal advisers. Those appointments are expected to follow swiftly once regulatory clearance is in hand, allowing the exchange to progress towards a draft red herring prospectus.

A potential filing by the end of March would place the exchange on track for a listing later in the financial year, subject to market conditions and regulatory review. Such a timeline would mark a turning point for the bourse, which has remained unlisted despite being among the world's largest exchanges by trading volumes.

The exchange's renewed push comes after a period of structural and governance reforms aimed at addressing issues that emerged earlier in the decade. These included concerns around preferential access to trading systems and lapses in oversight, which led to enforcement actions and delayed the listing roadmap. Since then, the exchange has reconstituted its board, strengthened compliance frameworks, and worked to restore regulatory confidence.

Market participants view the IPO as a significant milestone for capital markets, offering investors exposure to a cash-generative infrastructure asset with a dominant market position. The exchange commands a substantial share of equity derivatives trading globally and has expanded its product offerings across equities, indices, commodities, and data services.

Financial performance has also supported renewed listing ambitions. The exchange has reported steady growth in revenues driven by trading fees, clearing and settlement income, and technology-related services. Operating margins have remained robust, reflecting the scale advantages of its platform and relatively low incremental costs as volumes rise.

Valuation expectations, while not formally disclosed, have been the subject of market discussion for several years. Unofficial estimates have ranged widely depending on assumptions around growth, regulatory constraints, and competitive dynamics. A formal IPO filing would provide the first detailed, regulator-reviewed snapshot of the exchange's finances, risks, and strategic priorities.

The listing process is expected to draw intense scrutiny from the regulator, given the exchange's systemic importance and its history. Any draft filing will need to address past issues comprehensively, outline governance safeguards, and demonstrate sustained compliance with regulatory norms. Observers expect the regulator to take a cautious but structured approach, balancing investor protection with the broader objective of deepening capital markets.

For investors, the exchange's ownership structure adds another layer of interest. Several domestic and global financial institutions hold stakes, some of which have been illiquid for years due to the absence of a public market. An IPO would offer a potential exit route and price discovery mechanism for these shareholders, while also broadening public participation in a key piece of market infrastructure.

Competition in the exchange space has intensified, particularly in derivatives and technology-driven trading solutions. Rival platforms have sought to chip away at market share through pricing, product innovation, and regulatory appeals. Even so, the exchange's network effects, liquidity depth, and brand recognition continue to underpin its leading position.

Analysts note that the timing of an IPO will also be influenced by broader market conditions. Equity markets have shown periods of volatility, and new listings have faced varying levels of investor appetite. A filing by March-end would allow flexibility to choose a launch window that aligns with sentiment and valuations.

