More US Interventions In Latin America Can't Be Ruled Out, Says Legal Expert





The capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro by the United States signals a breaking point in the established world order. Does this mean that international law is now a thing of the past? A Geneva-based legal expert shares some insights.

“It is a flagrant breach of international law,” says Vincent Chetail, a professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute, when asked about the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the US military on the night of January 2-3 in Caracas.“It is an act of armed aggression that violates the United Nations Charter and customary international law.”

The UN Charter, the multilateral organisation's founding document, prohibits the use of force except in the following three cases: if the state concerned requests it; if the UN Security Council authorises it; and in situations of self-defence.“Clearly, none of these apply here,” the international legal scholar says.

US President Donald Trump is presenting the capture of the Venezuelan leader as an act of defence against“narco-terrorism”. These narcotics, he adds, is claiming many victims in the United States, where the Venezuelan dictator, extradited to New York, now faces justice.

No legal argument

“What is worrying is that not only is the Trump administration flouting international law, but it is not even attempting to give its actions a veneer of legality,” Chetail says.“The concept of narco-terrorism is an argument aimed at justifying the intervention domestically, but it does not exist in international law. It is pure invention.”

This is not the first time that the United States has violated the UN Charter. The invasions of Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq two years later were also in breach of international law. Nor is it unprecedented for the country to capture a sitting head of state, as it did in 1989 with Manuel Noriega, then the ruler of Panama.

“Until now, the United States developed a whole series of legal arguments, such as pre-emptive self-defence, which were certainly disputable, but at least reflected a desire to justify itself that is absent today,” Chetail adds.

An increasingly uncertain world

In an opinion piece published by the British daily The GuardianExternal link, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, laments that the US military intervention in Venezuela“has made every other country less safe”. Above all,“it sends a signal that the powerful can do whatever they like, and weakens the only mechanism we have to prevent a third world war, namely the United Nations.”

In Chetail's view, the intervention“creates a climate of widespread uncertainty” and can be seen as a continuation of the Monroe Doctrine of 1823, which places Latin America under the sphere of influence of the United States.“We therefore cannot rule out further interventions in this region,” he says.

Recently, Washington threatened to use force against several other countries in the“Western hemisphere”, in the words of the Trump administration, including Colombia and Cuba, but also Greenland, sparking serious concern in Europe.

An inspiration for others?

“If the United States, the leading world power and historic defender of the values on which the UN was built, flouts international law, then other countries are likely to follow suit,” says Chetail.“And the long-term implications are far-reaching, because you can no longer claim to oppose armed conquest in other countries if you are doing it yourself.”

Russia could thus interpret the US action in Venezuela as strengthening the legitimacy of its attack on Ukraine, or even as justifying an invasion of other states of the former Soviet Union. China, for its part, could be tempted to seize Taiwan.

However, the legal expert refuses to write off international law.“This body of law has been increasingly challenged in recent years, but it would be an exaggeration to say that it is dead. Breaches of the rules are always more visible than acts of compliance,” he says.

