Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Report Slams Dysfunctional Swiss Canton Leadership


2026-01-12 02:09:36
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Grand Council of the Swiss canton of Vaud has issued a report that reveals managerial shortcomings, a lack of confidence in the administration and insufficient responsibility for decisions. This content was published on January 12, 2026 - 10:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The report centres on former finance minister Valérie Dittli, who was removed from office in March 2025.

These problems have“weakened institutional operations and affected staff”, according to the supervisory committee delegation, which investigated the problems within the Finance Department, formerly in the hands of Dittli.

The delegation was set up in March to obtain clarification of another report by independent expert Jean Studer. Studer also identified a number of dysfunctions within the Vaud tax authority.

The delegation also mentioned a State Councillor who was“insufficiently prepared” to take on such tasks, communication problems and“inappropriate or even illegal” requests.

The withdrawal of Valérie Dittli as head of finance has“alleviated certain difficulties”, but does not guarantee“stability”.

