Report Slams Dysfunctional Swiss Canton Leadership
The report centres on former finance minister Valérie Dittli, who was removed from office in March 2025.
These problems have“weakened institutional operations and affected staff”, according to the supervisory committee delegation, which investigated the problems within the Finance Department, formerly in the hands of Dittli.
The delegation was set up in March to obtain clarification of another report by independent expert Jean Studer. Studer also identified a number of dysfunctions within the Vaud tax authority.
The delegation also mentioned a State Councillor who was“insufficiently prepared” to take on such tasks, communication problems and“inappropriate or even illegal” requests.
The withdrawal of Valérie Dittli as head of finance has“alleviated certain difficulties”, but does not guarantee“stability”.More More Swiss Politics Vaud government removes Valérie Dittli from finance minister role
This content was published on Mar 21, 2025 The Vaud government announced on Friday that it had removed Valérie Dittli from her role as finance minister in the western Swiss region.Read more: Vaud government removes Valérie Dittli from finance minister
