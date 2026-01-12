Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Names Venues For 2 Winter Olympics Bid

2026-01-12 02:09:35
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The proposed sites for hosting Switzerland's 2038 Winter Olympics bid have been revealed. This content was published on January 12, 2026 - 11:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Sites prévus pour les Jeux olympiques d'hiver 2038 en Suisse connus Original Read more: Sites prévus pour les Jeux olympiques d'hiver 2038 en Suisse c

If Switzerland wins the bid, the 2038 Winter Olympics would be held in the Alpine state for the first time in 90 years.

The Switzerland 2038 project, which also includes the Paralympic Games, provides for competitions in every region of the country.

+ Can Switzerland really host a sustainable Winter Olympics?

Ten cantons and 14 municipalities directly involved are supporting the project, which will be based as far as possible on“existing first-class sports facilities”, said the Switzerland 2038 association at a press conference in Bern.

The association was founded in November 2023 by the national winter sports federations, Swiss Olympic and Swiss Paralympic.

In concrete terms, the project calls for the 120 or so competitions in more than a dozen sporting disciplines to be held in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana, Engelberg, Zurich, Zug, Lugano, Lenzerheide and St Moritz.

Lausanne is currently being considered for the opening ceremony and Bern for the closing ceremony.

Swissinfo

