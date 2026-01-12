Switzerland Names Venues For 2 Winter Olympics Bid

If Switzerland wins the bid, the 2038 Winter Olympics would be held in the Alpine state for the first time in 90 years.

The Switzerland 2038 project, which also includes the Paralympic Games, provides for competitions in every region of the country.

+ Can Switzerland really host a sustainable Winter Olympics?

Ten cantons and 14 municipalities directly involved are supporting the project, which will be based as far as possible on“existing first-class sports facilities”, said the Switzerland 2038 association at a press conference in Bern.

The association was founded in November 2023 by the national winter sports federations, Swiss Olympic and Swiss Paralympic.

In concrete terms, the project calls for the 120 or so competitions in more than a dozen sporting disciplines to be held in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana, Engelberg, Zurich, Zug, Lugano, Lenzerheide and St Moritz.

Lausanne is currently being considered for the opening ceremony and Bern for the closing ceremony.

This content was published on Sep 10, 2025 Possible referendum would threatend Swiss hopes of hosting 2038 Olympic Games.