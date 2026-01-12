Swiss Army Deploys To World Economic Forum

The majority of troops will arrive on Monday after parliament approved the deployment of up to 5,000 members of the armed forces for the WEF meeting from January 13-29.

The civilian authorities of the canton of Graubünden are responsible for the deployment.

+ Can WEF save it itself?

According to the Department of Defence, some of the army personnel will be protecting important infrastructure facilities. Others will be deployed in other parts of the country to provide air security, logistics and command support services.

Members of the armed forces may use policing measures if necessary to fulfil their respective missions.

The air force will carry out surveillance flights and the transport of persons protected under international law. During the WEF, the airspace over Davos can only be used to a limited extent. This applies next Friday from 10am to 5pm and from Monday January 19 from 8am until January 24 at 5pm.

The extent to which the airspace over Davos can be used for flights with model aeroplanes, drones, delta gliders or paragliders will be decided by the Graubünden cantonal police.

Around 4,400 members of the armed forces were deployed each day at the WEF 2025.

Adapted from Italian with AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ....

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....