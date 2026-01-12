Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crans-Montana Fire Victims: 80 Still Being Treated In Hospital

2026-01-12 02:09:00
Eighty injured people are still hospitalised in Switzerland and abroad following a fatal New Year's Eve fire in a bar in Crans-Montana.
Ten of the patients are in hospitals in the Valais, according to Mathias Reynard, a state councillor in the canton.

For the doctors, the situation is“complicated and difficult”, Raynard added, as he praised the commitment of the nursing staff.

Within a few weeks, injured people will leave the major burns centres to go to the Valais hospitals, among others.“Care must also be taken of the nursing staff,” said Raynard.

For the families and people affected by the tragedy, a helpline is to be launched and financial aid granted, he announced.

Returning to the responsibility for the fire, Reynard recalled that it is the work of justice to establish this.“But measures will also have to be taken at all political levels,” he said.

The canton of Valais and the Valais justice system are under the lens of the Swiss and international media. The Valais minister criticised some comments, particularly the“arrogance of certain Swiss-German media”.

Translated from Italian with AI/mga

Swissinfo

