MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Sudan is set to launch a plan to rebuild its agricultural sector due to the conflicts affecting the country. A roadmap and final report on what needs to be done are being prepared by a committee that met on Sunday (11) with Sudan's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, Ismat Qureshi.

The goal is to rebuild and modernize a sector considered essential for ensuring economic stability and food security for the population. According to state news agency SUNA, the project aims to introduce new technologies in irrigation and production systems, strengthen strategic partnerships with the private sector and international institutions, and make Sudanese farmland more productive.

The agricultural infrastructure of the African country has been affected by the conflict hitting Sudan since 2023. In the meeting with the minister and in the report being prepared, the extent of the damage caused by the conflict was discussed, including impacts on available machinery, production, and the loss of scientific knowledge and skilled agricultural personnel.

Read more:

Sudan looks to Brazil for reconstruction support

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©AFP

The post Sudan prepares plan to modernize agriculture appeared first on ANBA News Agency.