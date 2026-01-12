ING's 2026 Commodities Outlook Webinar
You'll learn:
Why energy prices are likely to fall further
What US action in Venezuela means for the oil market
How we could be wrong – the upside risks for oil prices
Whether copper prices can keep surging – and if aluminium will act as a substitute
If the gold rally has further to run
Speakers
Warren Patterson (Head of Commodities Strategy)
Ewa Manthey (Commodities Strategy)
James Smith – Host (Developed Markets Economist)
Details
Date: Wednesday 21 January
Time: 0900 GMT/1000 CET/1700 SGT
The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.
The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment