Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ING's 2026 Commodities Outlook Webinar

2026-01-12 02:08:38
(MENAFN- ING)

You'll learn:

  • Why energy prices are likely to fall further

  • What US action in Venezuela means for the oil market

  • How we could be wrong – the upside risks for oil prices

  • Whether copper prices can keep surging – and if aluminium will act as a substitute

  • If the gold rally has further to run

Speakers

  • Warren Patterson (Head of Commodities Strategy)

  • Ewa Manthey (Commodities Strategy)

  • James Smith – Host (Developed Markets Economist)

Details

Date: Wednesday 21 January

Time: 0900 GMT/1000 CET/1700 SGT

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online and the waiting room will open 60 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

