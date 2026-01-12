DINQ / Key word(s): Communications

DINQ Launches AI-Native Career Network to Address Global Talent Discovery Problem

SAN JOSE, CA - January 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - DINQ, a new platform designed to help artificial intelligence researchers, developers, and early‐career professionals showcase their real impact and connect with companies and institutions seeking specialized AI talent, announced the launch of its AI-native career network, a platform built to address one of the most urgent and overlooked challenges in artificial intelligence: finding qualified and impact-driven talent. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the primary constraint is no longer capital or infrastructure. It is access to proven, skilled talent. Despite increasing global demand for AI professionals, most hiring platforms rely on outdated systems that do not reflect how technical talent builds, collaborates, or grows. Traditional resumes are static. Keyword-based searches only work when job descriptions are written perfectly. Many top researchers and engineers in AI do not even maintain LinkedIn profiles. Even when candidates are visible, their actual work, code, papers, and open-source contributions often remain scattered and difficult to assess. DINQ addresses this gap by creating a dynamic professional identity purpose-built for the AI era. The DINQ Card brings together a user's research, repositories, and professional signals from platforms such as GitHub, arXiv, Google Scholar, and LinkedIn into one continuously updated profile. It enables hiring teams to evaluate candidates based on what they have built, not just where they have worked. “AI is not just changing how we hire. It is redefining what talent even means,” said Sam Ko, founder and chief executive officer of DINQ.“In the AI era, resumes, titles, and static profiles are obsolete. What truly matters is the real signal: what you build, who you collaborate with, and how fast you evolve. AI talent recruitment must shift from keyword matching to understanding people as living systems. That is the future DINQ is building.” Kelvin Sun, co-founder and chief operating officer of DINQ, added,“Hiring for AI is no longer about pedigree. It is about performance. Recruiters need to see how a candidate contributes, who they have worked with, and where their impact is visible. Our goal is to remove the guesswork and bring clarity to the hiring process.” Sun is a serial entrepreneur in the talent and recruitment space. He previously served as the technology portfolio talent partner at Sequoia Capital China, where he advised and supported hiring and organizational growth for nearly 100 of the region's top technology startups. DINQ's launch is designed to align with the beginning of the 2026 hiring cycle. The first quarter of the year historically drives a spike in hiring activity, both from companies starting new initiatives and from recent graduates entering the job market. DINQ is positioned to match this demand with better discovery and faster, more accurate connections. According to industry estimates, more than two million AI-related roles will remain unfilled globally in 2026. Recruiters report growing difficulty in sourcing qualified candidates despite record-level investment in AI and technical infrastructure. DINQ is available now at. Users can create a DINQ Card at no cost and begin showcasing their work within minutes. About DINQ DINQ Inc. is a technology company empowering professionals to showcase their real-world impact with the DINQ Card, a single digital card that unifies work across LinkedIn, GitHub, Google Scholar, and more. Designed for AI‐era builders, researchers, and developers, the DINQ Card lets users trace and share their creative footprint, from papers and code to measurable impact, so they get recognized by top VCs, professors, and recruiters. DINQ is committed to helping talent be discovered on merit and momentum, not just resumes. Learn more at / Media Contact:

