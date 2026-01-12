Eckert & Ziegler To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
|
Eckert & Ziegler SE
/ Key word(s): Conference
Berlin, 12 January 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA, USA. Dr Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE, will present the company at 17:15 PST.
12.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eckert & Ziegler SE
|Robert-Rössle-Str.10
|13125 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 941084-138
|Fax:
|+49 30 941084-0
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005659700
|WKN:
|565970
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2258654
|
2258654 12.01.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment