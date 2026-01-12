Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eckert & Ziegler To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


2026-01-12 02:08:06
Eckert & Ziegler to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
12.01.2026 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Berlin, 12 January 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA, USA. Dr Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE, will present the company at 17:15 PST.
The presentation will be available as an audio livestream on the company's website:
After the event, the recording will be available for approximately 30 days.
About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1.000 employees, is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
