Blue Elephant Energy Acquires 381 MW Wind Portfolio In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania And Increases Its Own Wind Portfolio By Three And A Half Times To 533 MW

Hamburg, January 12, 2025 – Blue Elephant Energy (“BEE”), a leading European operator of wind and solar farms as well as battery storage facilities, acquired an onshore wind energy portfolio with a total nominal capacity of 381 MW in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on December 23, 2025. The seller is Rostock-based WIND-projekt, which has already been operating successfully in the region for over 30 years.



The portfolio comprises 37 operational wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 260 MW. Additional four wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 46 MW are currently under construction, with commissioning planned for 2026, and three additional wind farms with a total nominal capacity of 75 MW will be handed over to BEE upon start of construction, with commissioning planned for 2027. The expected annual electricity production of the wind farm portfolio is sufficient to supply around 33,000 households with green electricity each year. In addition, the wind farms are characterized by attractive locations with a stable remuneration regime under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (Erneuerbare Energien Gesetz) and long-term potential for repowering.

With this acquisition, BEE is further expanding its presence in the German wind market and strengthening its role as a reliable and long-term partner in the energy transition. Upon completion of the transaction, BEE will expand its German wind portfolio to 533 MW, bringing the company's total portfolio to 2.1 GW. The share of wind in the overall portfolio will increase to around 25%, underscoring the strategic importance of wind energy within BEE's diversified portfolio. At the same time, the transaction creates a solid foundation for further growth in one of Europe's key wind markets.

Tim Kallas, Chief Investment Officer at BEE, states:“With this acquisition, we are securing a high-quality portfolio and tripling our wind portfolio in one of our core markets. In addition to our already successful entry into battery storage, this is a further step toward diversifying our overall portfolio in terms of technology. Beyond this transaction, we are planning further collaborations with WIND-projekt and look forward to continuing our cooperation.”

Stephan Eckermann, Lead of Transaction at WIND-projekt:“We are delighted to have found a strong partner in BEE with green DNA that suits us perfectly. We are distinguished by shared values: a northern German mentality, enthusiasm for shaping the energy transition, and a spirit of innovation and implementation. In the future, we want to continue working together as a service provider in the technical and commercial management of BEE, as well as in the implementation of upcoming projects, and grow together as partners. We are therefore looking forward to the still young year 2026 with verve.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to the usual regulatory approvals, in particular by the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt).

About WIND-projekt Ingenieur- und Projektentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH:

Since 1994, the name WIND-projekt stands for forward-looking energy projects. With its own team, WIND-projekt is giving the energy transition a boost and integrating innovative ideas, processes, and technologies into its own projects. This enables it to sustainably combine the electricity, heating, and mobility sectors and promote a holistic energy supply. Together with municipalities, partners, and research institutes, WIND-projekt develops sustainable energy concepts based on renewable energies, particularly in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

About Blue Elephant Energy GmbH:

Blue Elephant Energy develops, acquires, and operates solar and wind farms (onshore) as well as battery storage solutions with a focus on the European market. Since its foundation in 2016, BEE has established itself as a leading independent power producer (IPP) and (following completion of the transaction) has an installed capacity of 2.1 GW and a further project pipeline of 9.5 GW. With an extensive, cross-technology project pipeline and in-depth experience along the entire value chain, BEE is consistently driving its dynamic growth forward.



