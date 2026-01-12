KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Supervisory Board extends term of Chief Financial Officer Christian Harm (news with additional features)

12.01.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST

Supervisory Board extends term of Chief Financial Officer Christian Harm

Decision ensures continuity in the Executive Board and strengthens the further development of KION's financial organization

Mohsen Sohi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board:“Christian Harm initiated and successfully drove key projects within KION's financial organization since 2023, significantly contributing to the resilient development of the company in a volatile environment“ Term extended until July 2029 Frankfurt am Main, January 12, 2026 – The Supervisory Board of KION GROUP AG extended the term of Chief Financial Officer Christian Harm, ensuring continuity in the Executive Board and in the leadership of KION's financial organization. The internationally experienced executive with a successful track record within KION and its predecessor company Linde AG of over 20 years was appointed until July 2029. “In an ongoing challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment since he took office in July 2023, Christian Harm successfully steered and drove KION's financial organization to the next level, significantly contributing to the resilient development of the company during these volatile years”, says Mohsen Sohi, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.“With Christian Harm's deep knowledge of the capital markets community, he will ensure continuity and ongoing trustful relationships with all key stakeholders.” Christian Harm played a crucial role in strategic key projects of the company, such as KION's Initial Public Offering (2013) and the acquisition of Dematic (2016). From 2006 to 2012, he headed KION's procurement and then took over the leadership of the strategy department until 2018. In 2019, he assumed the position of Executive Vice President Finance and Operations of KION brand Linde Material Handling, and from 2021 until his appointment as CFO, Harm was Executive Vice President Finance of KION Industrial Trucks & Services in the EMEA region. He had started his career with Unilever (1992-1998), continuing with further steps at McKinsey & Company (1999-2003) and Linde AG (2003-2006). The Company KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers' supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company's full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION's supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2023. Based on revenue for the year 2023, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world's leading provider based on 2023 revenue. At the end of 2024, more than 1.9 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.5 billion in the 2024 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)

