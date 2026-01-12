BridgeCore Capital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

BridgeCore Capital Finances Vacant Hardee's in Springfield, Illinois

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. - January 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced it has closed a $600,000 cash-out financing of a vacant Hardee's in Springfield, Illinois.

The borrower sought to recapitalize the property to obtain funds for acquiring a hospital within a short timeframe prior to year-end. Given the urgency of this financing, BridgeCore underwrote, completed due diligence, and secured signed loan documents within seven business days of the term sheet execution.

BridgeCore coordinated closely with the mortgage advisory team, the borrower, and the title company to close the transaction within the needed timeframe to enable the borrower to secure its acquisition.

BridgeCore harnessed its comprehensive resources and experience to solve a critical timing challenge and provide highly competitive loan terms on the vacant retail building. BridgeCore is nationally recognized for its expertise and proven track record in financing vacant retail properties.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior, junior and mezzanine debt, preferred equity. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore's“Bridge Loan Program,” which provides flexible pre-pay, interest only, non-recourse, and floating-rate financing with one-to three-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $15M to $50M+.

