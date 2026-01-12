Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

Peapack Private Appoints Mark Zingale as Chief Legal Officer

12.01.2026 / 17:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - January 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce that Mark Zingale has joined the organization as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, based in Bedminster, New Jersey. In this role, Mr. Zingale will oversee all legal, regulatory and governance matters for the bank and its subsidiaries, supporting the organization's strategic growth and commitment to strong risk management. Mr. Zingale brings more than two decades of experience advising financial institutions and regulated companies on complex legal and regulatory issues. He joins Peapack Private Bank & Trust from Revolut, where he served as Senior Regulatory Counsel, advising senior leadership on bank and bank-holding-company regulations, supervisory matters, and strategic initiatives across a global digital-banking platform. Before that, he held senior legal roles at BNY, Wells Fargo, Citizens Financial Group, and the Bank Policy Institute, as well as serving as General Counsel of a publicly traded technology company. “Mark's deep experience across banking regulation, corporate governance and strategic legal advisory will be an invaluable asset to Peapack Private Bank & Trust,” said Doug Kennedy, President & CEO.“His background advising large, complex financial institutions and his practical, business-focused approach align well with our client-first culture and long-term growth objectives.” Earlier in his career, Mr. Zingale practiced law at leading firms - including Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Latham & Watkins - advising clients on banking, securities, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance matters. He is a graduate of Columbia Law School, where he served as an editor of the law review, and Yale University, where he earned his bachelor's degree. About the Company Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $7.4 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $12.9 billion as of September 30, 2025. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit for more information. Contact: Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921, ..., (908) 470-3322 View the original release on

News Source: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

12.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

