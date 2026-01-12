Swiss Life Successfully Places A Hybrid Bond Totalling CHF 225 Million

MENAFN - EQS Group) Today, Swiss Life successfully placed a CHF 225 million dated hybrid bond with final maturity in 2042, first callable in January 2032 (coupon until first call date: 1.875%). The bonds were placed with investors in the Swiss franc market. The net proceeds of the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential future debt refinancing.

