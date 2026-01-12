NHAI Achieves Four Guinness World Records On Bengalurukadapavijayawada Economic Corridor

MENAFN - KNN India)The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created four Guinness World Records for large-scale, continuous bituminous concrete paving on the under-construction Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NH-544G), marking a significant milestone in highway construction and execution efficiency.

The records were achieved by NHAI in association with concessionaire Rajpath Infracon Private Limited and relate to the scale, speed and continuity of bituminous concrete laying under a six-lane national highway project.

On 6 January 2026, two Guinness World Records were established near Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh.

These included the longest continuous laying of bituminous concrete, covering 28.89 lane km (equivalent to a three-lane-wide stretch of 9.63 km) within 24 hours, and the highest quantity of bituminous concrete laid continuously in 24 hours, amounting to 10,655 metric tonnes.

According to NHAI, both records were set for the first time globally under a six-lane national highway project.

Building on this achievement, two additional records were created on 11 January 2026 across Package-2 and Package-3 of the corridor.

These included the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete and continuous paving of 156 lane km (a three-lane-wide stretch of 52 km), surpassing the earlier world record of 84.4 lane km.

NHAI said the record-setting exercise involved the deployment of extensive construction resources, including 70 tippers, five hot mix plants, one paver and 17 rollers.

Quality assurance and process monitoring were carried out with support from institutions such as IIT Bombay and original equipment manufacturers, to ensure compliance with prescribed quality and safety standards.

The 343-km-long, access-controlled Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor is being developed as a six-lane highway designed for high-speed and safe travel. The corridor includes 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3-km tunnel, and around 21 km passing through forest areas.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce the travel distance between Bengaluru and Vijayawada by about 100 km from the existing 635 km to around 535 km and cut travel time from nearly 12 hours to approximately eight hours.

The project is also aimed at improving regional connectivity, particularly between the Rayalaseema region, coastal and northern Andhra Pradesh, and the Koparthy Industrial Node.

NHAI stated that the Guinness World Records reflect its focus on adopting advanced construction practices and delivering large-scale highway infrastructure in line with national objectives for efficiency, safety and economic development.

