APEDA Inaugurates Regional Office In Raipur To Strengthen Agri & Processed Food Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has inaugurated its Regional Office in Raipur, marking a strategic move to strengthen agricultural and processed food exports from Chhattisgarh and integrate the State more closely with global agri-markets.

The office was inaugurated during the 2nd India International Rice Summit held in the State.

The new regional office is expected to serve as a facilitation hub for farmers, farmer-producer organisations, cooperatives and exporters.

It will provide support services including export registration, advisory and market intelligence, certification assistance, infrastructure development, export facilitation and market linkages.

APEDA noted that the Raipur office has already facilitated exports of fortified rice kernels from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica and Papua New Guinea.

Chhattisgarh has significant export potential owing to its diverse agricultural base. The State is known for premium non-basmati rice varieties, including GI-tagged Jeeraphool Rice and Nagri Dubraj Rice.

It also produces a wide range of fruits and vegetables such as guava, banana, dragon fruit, jackfruit, custard apple, tomato and cucumber, along with minor forest produce including mahua, tamarind, and herbal and medicinal plants, offering scope for expanding its footprint in international markets.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the opening of the APEDA Regional Office as an important step towards connecting Chhattisgarh's farmers with the global economy.

He highlighted the export potential of the State's agricultural sector and expressed confidence that Chhattisgarh could emerge as a leader in high-value and sustainable agri-exports.

He also acknowledged the support of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for approving the office and assured the State Government's cooperation in promoting agricultural and organic exports.

The inauguration took place alongside the second edition of the India International Rice Summit, organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh in collaboration with APEDA and other stakeholders.

The event also marked the conclusion of a two-day Chintan Shivir on rice exports, which focused on promoting organic rice and enhancing exports of non-basmati and GI-tagged rice varieties from India.

