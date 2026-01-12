Connecting Today's Classrooms With Tomorrow's Tech Careers, SAP's Free Learning Initiative

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India SAP announced that they made SAP Learning Hub, student edition free of charge for students throughout India, as part of a plan to bridge the gap between academic education and technology careers that are in demand.

SAP

SAP Learning Hub is a flexible and versatile digital learning platform, packed with self-paced learning journeys, expert-led sessions, and globally recognized SAP Certifications. It gives learners the resources to acquire knowledge (both technical and business process related), making them industry-ready from day one.

The world economy increasingly relies on talent that is competent in data-driven decision-making and digital business models. However, many students graduate without any exposure to enterprise software and tools that a business leverages daily. SAP's initiative addresses this issue and provides equitable access to certified training, no matter the geography or background of the learner.

Digitally skilled graduates are also a critical driver of India's economic growth. A digitally enabled workforce supports GDP acceleration, new innovations by start-ups, and promotes local businesses on the global stage. SAP is ensuring students graduate with job-ready knowledge, to contribute to a stronger economy in India's long-term growth.

“India is at the cusp of a talent transformation,” said Tine Vandenbreeden, Global VP SIX Partner Solution Enablement, SAP.“By giving every student free access to SAP Learning Hub, we are ensuring they have the same opportunities to gain skills the industry needs and employers value.”

The program offers:



World-class SAP training, accessible anytime, anywhere.

Two free attempts at SAP Certification exams.

Guided SAP Learning Journeys with expert and peer community support. Content designed for students across business, technology, and other streams.

This initiative fosters equality for students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Typically excluded from elite training programs, these students can now aspire for the same SAP Certifications and opportunities they would obtain in Tier 1 cities, therefore increasing the talent pool in India.

SAP Learning Hub is closing the gap between classroom learning and career readiness. Students get experience that prepares them for roles in supply chain, finance, HR, consulting, and more. When they graduate, they have both a degree and an industry-recognized certification that makes their resume stand out.

In the short term, SAP expects to see thousands of students certified through the program. In the long term, the initiative is expected to contribute to India's national growth by producing a tech-enabled workforce that supports the government's Skill India mission and strengthens the country's global competitiveness.

For more information on the free SAP Learning Hub, student edition, visit href="" rel="nofollow sap/free-student-editio

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience.

For more information, visit